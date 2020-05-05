Enova International (ENVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Enova International (ENVA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.71.

Enova International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.33 and a one-year low of $7.85. Currently, Enova International has an average volume of 467.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENVA in relation to earlier this year.

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization (CSO) program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.