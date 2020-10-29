Enova International (ENVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Enova International (ENVA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 42.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Enova International has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Enova International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and net profit of $48.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a net profit of $25.06 million.

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization (CSO) program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.