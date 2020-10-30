ENGIE SA (ENGIY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) on October 26 and set a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ENGIE SA with a $16.77 average price target, which is a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.09 and a one-year low of $9.20. Currently, ENGIE SA has an average volume of 31.08K.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.