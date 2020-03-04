ENGIE SA (ENGIY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY), with a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Centrica, and EON SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENGIE SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a one-year high of $18.09 and a one-year low of $13.78. Currently, ENGIE SA has an average volume of 183.3K.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.