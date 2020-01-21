ENGIE SA (ENGIY) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Lawson Steele maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.86, close to its 52-week high of $16.95.

Steele has an average return of 9.2% when recommending ENGIE SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Steele is ranked #2420 out of 5855 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENGIE SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.96.

ENGIE SA’s market cap is currently $40.66B and has a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.