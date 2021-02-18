ENGIE SA (ENGIY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) on February 16 and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Endesa, and EON SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENGIE SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.28.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.09 and a one-year low of $9.20. Currently, ENGIE SA has an average volume of 22.68K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.