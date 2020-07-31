ENGIE SA (ENGIY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, EON SE, and Orsted.

ENGIE SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.42.

ENGIE SA’s market cap is currently $31.54B and has a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.71.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.