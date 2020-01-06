Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) on January 2 and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 77.6% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Enghouse Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.54, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Based on Enghouse Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.01 million.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments.