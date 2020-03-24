EnerSys (ENS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on EnerSys (ENS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

EnerSys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00.

EnerSys’ market cap is currently $1.79B and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENS in relation to earlier this year.

EnerSys manufactures and markets industrial batteries. It engages in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, chargers, power equipment and battery accessories to customers. The company operates its business in two primary industrial battery product lines: Motive power batteries and Reserve power batteries. The Motive power batteries, which are used to provide power for manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling equipment, primarily electric industrial forklift trucks, mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Reserve power batteries, which are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including security systems, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications, in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large scale energy storage, energy pipelines, in commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and tactical vehicles. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.