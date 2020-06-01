EnerSys (ENS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to EnerSys (ENS) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

EnerSys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

Based on EnerSys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $764 million and net profit of $27.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $680 million and had a net profit of $48.42 million.

EnerSys manufactures and markets industrial batteries. It engages in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, chargers, power equipment and battery accessories to customers. The company operates its business in two primary industrial battery product lines: Motive power batteries and Reserve power batteries. The Motive power batteries, which are used to provide power for manufacturing, warehousing and other material handling equipment, primarily electric industrial forklift trucks, mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Reserve power batteries, which are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems, applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including security systems, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications, in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large scale energy storage, energy pipelines, in commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships and tactical vehicles. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.