Enerplus (ERF) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus (ERF), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.4% and a 34.1% success rate. Dingmann covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $3.70 average price target, which is a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.98 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 2.14M.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.