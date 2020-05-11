Enerplus (ERF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Enerplus (ERF) today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.70.

Based on Enerplus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $412 million and GAAP net loss of $429 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $249 million.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.