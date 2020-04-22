Enerplus (ERF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus (ERF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enerplus with a $5.02 average price target, representing a 160.1% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Based on Enerplus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $412 million and GAAP net loss of $429 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $249 million.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.