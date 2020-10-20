Energy Transfer (ET) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer (ET) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Transfer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Energy Transfer has an average volume of 18.91M.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

