Energy Transfer (ET) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and RBC Capital gave Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SMBC Nikko. Analyst SMBC Nikko initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Energy Transfer yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.55.

Energy Transfer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.17.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Energy Transfer has an average volume of 21.84M.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.