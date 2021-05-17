Energy Services of America (ESOA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Energy Services of America (ESOA), with a price target of $2.58. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Services of America is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.58.

Based on Energy Services of America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.61 million and GAAP net loss of $1.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ESOA in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company was founded on March 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.