Energy Fuels (UUUU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Fuels with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $393K and GAAP net loss of $5.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.31 million.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.