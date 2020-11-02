Energy Fuels (UUUU) Receives a Hold from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 38.6% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Sierra Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Fuels with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $395K and GAAP net loss of $8.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.