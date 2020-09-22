Energy Fuels (UUUU) Receives a Hold from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 40.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Energy Fuels has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $2.35 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Energy Fuels has an average volume of 1.53M.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.