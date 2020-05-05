Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Energy Fuels has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energy Fuels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $701K and GAAP net loss of $9.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.