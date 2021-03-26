Energy Focus (EFOI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Energy Focus (EFOI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 69.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Focus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Focus’ market cap is currently $18.31M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Focus, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.