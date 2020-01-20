Energizer Holdings (ENR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR) on January 17 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Constellation Brands, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energizer Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.83.

Energizer Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.41B and has a P/E ratio of 73.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.