Energizer Holdings (ENR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 69.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energizer Holdings with a $50.09 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Energizer Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $587 million and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $556 million and had a GAAP net loss of $73.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENR in relation to earlier this year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.