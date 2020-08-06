Energizer Holdings (ENR) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings (ENR) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energizer Holdings with a $50.09 average price target, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.84 and a one-year low of $26.60. Currently, Energizer Holdings has an average volume of 717.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENR in relation to earlier this year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.