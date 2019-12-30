Endurance International (EIGI) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on Endurance International (EIGI) on December 27 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TrueCar, GoDaddy, and trivago.

Endurance International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Endurance International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform solutions to help small and medium sized businesses online. It operates through the following segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing.