Endo International (ENDP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Endo International (ENDP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.8% and a 22.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endo International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Endo International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $219 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $292 million.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products.