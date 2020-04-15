Endo International (ENDP) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Endo International (ENDP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endo International with a $5.17 average price target.

Based on Endo International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $765 million and GAAP net loss of $219 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $786 million and had a GAAP net loss of $292 million.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Branded-Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded-Sterile Injectables, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Branded-Specialty & Established Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products to treat and manage conditions in urology, urologic oncology, endocrinology, pain and orthopedics. The U.S. Branded-Sterile Injectables segment consists primarily of branded sterile injectable products such as VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN and APLISOL, among others, and certain generic sterile injectable products, including ertapenem for injection and ephedrine sulfate injection, among others. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment consists of a differentiated product portfolio including solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics and sprays and includes products in the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women’s health and cardiovascular disease markets, among others. The International Pharmaceuticals segment includes a variety of pharmaceutical products for the Canadian, Latin American, South African, and world markets. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.