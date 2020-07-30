Endesa (ELEZY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 8, Jose Porta from Kepler Capital upgraded Endesa (ELEZY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR23.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09, equals to its 52-week high of $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

Endesa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.71.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.