Endesa (ELEZY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 21, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital downgraded Endesa (ELEZY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR24.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and EON SE.

Endesa has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.82.

Endesa’s market cap is currently $28.58B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.77.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.