Endesa (ELEZY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on June 2, Jose Porta from Kepler Capital downgraded Endesa (ELEZY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR24.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.97.

Endesa has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.08.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $11.64. Currently, Endesa has an average volume of 401.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.