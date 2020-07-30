Endesa (ELEZY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 30, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Endesa (ELEZY), with a price target of EUR23.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09, equals to its 52-week high of $14.09.

Pasero has an average return of 34.0% when recommending Endesa.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #5238 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endesa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.84.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.