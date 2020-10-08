Endesa (ELEZY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 6, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Endesa (ELEZY), with a price target of EUR24.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.09, equals to its 52-week high of $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endesa with a $29.01 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Endesa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion and net profit of $284 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.47 billion and had a net profit of $413 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endesa generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Spain and Portugal. The company operates 22.7 gigawatts of installed generation capacity split among hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind. Endesa also supplies gas to retail and business customers in Spain and France.