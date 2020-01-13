Endeavour Silver (EXK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.20 and a one-year low of $1.68. Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 2.39M.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral properties in Chihuahua.