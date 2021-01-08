Endeavour Silver (EXK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK), with a price target of $6.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.38, close to its 52-week high of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.18.

Endeavour Silver’s market cap is currently $847.2M and has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.49.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.