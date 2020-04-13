Endeavour Silver (EXK) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 26.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $2.20 average price target.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.61 million and GAAP net loss of $17.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.66 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.