Endeavour Silver (EXK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Roth Capital gave Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Noble Financial. Analyst Mark Reichman reiterated a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver yesterday and set a price target of $2.35. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Sierra Metals, and Coeur Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $2.47 average price target, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Endeavour Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.66 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral properties in Chihuahua.