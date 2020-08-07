Endeavour Silver (EXK) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 30, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver (EXK), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.22, close to its 52-week high of $4.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 74.1% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $4.23 average price target, which is a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.79 and a one-year low of $0.99. Currently, Endeavour Silver has an average volume of 5.28M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.