Endava (DAVA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on February 13, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Endava (DAVA), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.32, close to its 52-week high of $55.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endava is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.00.

Based on Endava’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.54 million.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.