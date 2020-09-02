Encore Capital (ECPG) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report issued on December 31, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Encore Capital (ECPG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.43, close to its 52-week high of $48.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encore Capital with a $54.75 average price target.

Encore Capital’s market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.22.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

