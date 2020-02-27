Encore Capital (ECPG) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Encore Capital (ECPG) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

Based on Encore Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $47.04 million.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.