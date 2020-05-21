Encore Capital (ECPG) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Encore Capital (ECPG), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50, which is a 46.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Encore Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $289 million and GAAP net loss of $10.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $347 million and had a net profit of $49.25 million.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.