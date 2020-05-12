Encore Capital (ECPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Encore Capital (ECPG), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encore Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50, a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.16 and a one-year low of $15.28. Currently, Encore Capital has an average volume of 627.2K.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

