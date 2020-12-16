Encore Capital (ECPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Encore Capital (ECPG), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Encore Capital with a $54.50 average price target.

Based on Encore Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $404 million and net profit of $54.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $356 million and had a net profit of $38.87 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECPG in relation to earlier this year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.