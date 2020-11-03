Encore Capital (ECPG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Encore Capital (ECPG) yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 37.5% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encore Capital with a $54.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Encore Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $426 million and net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $347 million and had a net profit of $36.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.