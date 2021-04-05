Encompass Health (EHC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health (EHC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encompass Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.40.

The company has a one-year high of $88.42 and a one-year low of $58.79. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 633.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.