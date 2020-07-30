Encompass Health (EHC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Credit Suisse gave Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encompass Health with a $87.25 average price target, representing a 27.1% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $33.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a net profit of $91.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Douglas Coltharp, the EVP & CFO of EHC sold 23,501 shares for a total of $1,779,937.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.