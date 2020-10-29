Encompass Health (EHC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Brian Anderson- October 29, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health (EHC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encompass Health with a $82.33 average price target.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $33.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a net profit of $91.2 million.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

