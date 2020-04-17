Encompass Health (EHC) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health (EHC) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

Encompass Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.31 and a one-year low of $48.01. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 834.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.