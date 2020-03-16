Enbridge (ENB) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Enbridge (ENB), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.31, close to its 52-week low of $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.09.

Enbridge’s market cap is currently $62.64B and has a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services.