Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $57.00 average price target, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.57 million and net profit of $13.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.89 million and had a net profit of $26.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Nathaniel Gardiner, the SVP & GC of ENTA bought 3,000 shares for a total of $90,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.